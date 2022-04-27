BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey said her office is “looking at” the new cashless payment policy for concessions at Fenway Park.

When the Boston ballpark opened earlier this month, Red Sox officials announced it had transitioned to a fully cashless environment for the 2022 season.

Massachusetts law requires retailers to “accept legal tenders when offered as payment by the buyer.”

Similar cashless concession systems were implemented last year at Gillette Stadium and TD Garden, making Fenway Park the last of the major Boston sports venues to make the shift.