BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released the revenue results for October 2023.

MGM Springfield grossed $21,534,948.52 for combined Table and Slots revenue, paying $5,383,737.13 in taxes for

According to the revenue report the state’s three casinos took in a combined $96.67 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) in October. Gross sports wagering revenue for the month was $59.18-million.

Find the reports at the MGC website.