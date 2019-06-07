“Castle Rock” filming to disrupt traffic in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in Orange should expect some traffic delays on Friday afternoon and night, due to filming for the Hulu series “Castle Rock.”

According to the Orange Police Department, there will be three major shoots taking place Friday, with the first happening near the bridge over the Millers River on South Main Street. Police will be stopping traffic while filming is going on. The shoot is expected to last between 1:00 and 5:00 P.M.

The second shoot will take place in the area of Memorial Park, beginning after the first shoot is finished, and lasting until about midnight. This shoot will also affect traffic through the downtown area.

The third will take place during the overnight hours along East River Street.

“Castle Rock” is a Hulu original series that is based upon the works of horror novelist Stephen King. Orange was selected to serve as the fictitious Maine town of Castle Rock, and multiple town landmarks and storefronts have been temporarily re-branded for the show for filming of the show’s first two seasons.