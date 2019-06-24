Cat survives washing machine

News

by: KARE's John Croman

Posted: / Updated:

KARE – Felix sneaked into a front-loading high efficiency washing machine Wednesday, while his owner had her back turned. He ended up going through the entire 45-minute cycle, and somehow survived.

Her father, Heinz Latzel, rushed over to help Stefani get Felix to the Animal Emergency and Referral Center of Minnesota, an animal critical care hospital in Oakdale.

Stefani had called ahead to say her cat had gone through the wash cycle, and that he couldn’t stand up on his own power and seemed to be having breathing problems.

Read More: https://kare11.tv/2LcHPGE

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Now
Watch 22News at 4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick