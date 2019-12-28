Cat who looks like ‘Baby Yoda’ seeks home

(CNN) — Looking for a forever home, she is.

This rescue cat in North Carolina is getting a lot of attention for her resemblance to “Baby Yoda.”

The character from the Disney-Plus Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” has been used in a lot of social media memes.

“Joy” was found by a Rowan County Humane Society volunteer on December 15 with a large neck wound.

Vets do not believe it was caused by a lightsaber battle.

Instead, it was likely the result of an animal attack or an accident.

Animal hospital vets treated her for a number of illnesses, including a respiratory infection and intestinal parasites.

Joy is thought to be one to two years old, is very affectionate and sweet, and loves being in laps.

She is being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she is ready for a forever home.

You can follow her on her Facebook page, “Baby Yoda Cat.”