1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Central Baptist Church-Westfield First Central Bible Church-Chicopee First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield New Life Christian Center-Westfield Union Church of Christ-Ludlow

Caught on Cam: Nurse arrested for child abuse

News

by: WTVF/CNN

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CNN) – A Tennessee nurse has been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The victim’s mother, Jo’Vanna Williams, released surveillance video of the alleged abuse.

Her daughter’s homecare nurse, identified as 44-year-old Melissa Winer, appears to push 12-year-old Sunshine Williams to the floor and grab her by the hair and arm to pull her up.

In another surveillance video, the nurse puts a blanket over Sunshine’s face.

Family friend Sharon Edwards says Sunshine is a beautiful soul and that she doesn’t let cerebral palsy and other health conditions keep her down.

When the incident happened, Jo’Vanna Williams reported it to the Department of Children’s Services, who closed the case after deeming the incident a policy violation.

The incident didn’t make it to police until a local paper posted the video online months later.

Shortly after, Clarksville police officers arrested Winer for aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Jo’Vanna and Sunshine Williams want people to know about the incident so that similar cases don’t slip through the cracks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories