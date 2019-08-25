Caught on camera: Police search for piggy bank bandit

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – Philadelphia police are looking for two burglars who broke into a home and stole change from a boy’s piggy bank.

The crime was caught on camera neighbors think the same suspects may have also tried to break into their homes recently.

The video shows the bold burglar wielding a flashlight inside the home around 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning. He just stumbled across a child’s piggy bank and tried to see if there was money inside.

You can hear the change rattle as the man appears to take the money out of it.

Jordana Astrologo, her boyfriend and her son were sleeping upstairs at the time, not knowing the two burglars were downstairs in her kitchen. She noticed the room disarray later in the morning and checked her security camera. She found the unknown men in her home, one of whom wiped his fingerprints off the piggy bank.

“You know you’re doing something wrong. You’re trying not to get caught,” said Astrologo.

The piggy bank belongs to her son who was saving for a trip to Dave and Buster’s. She’s not sure how much of her little boy’s money was taken.



