Caught on Camera: Puppies saved from gas pump fire

(KPNX/NBC News) Newly released video shows Arizona firefighters going above and beyond to rescue two puppies trapped in a burning truck.

The video, released Thursday, shows the moment the driver crashed his pickup truck into a gas pump at a Mesa QT.

The driver tries to back away from the pump as a fire grows. Then he gives up and runs away when the flames get bigger, leaving two Shar Pei puppies trapped inside.

Firefighters quickly arrive and realize the dogs are locked in the burning truck.

