FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A sports complex in Fort Ann is welcoming back an annual soccer tournament that draws around 200 teams to the North Country every year. The Cauldron Cup returns to Golden Goal Sports Park on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Now in its second year, the Cauldron Cup is a 7v7 tournament that this year features players born between 2009 and 2016 to fit its under 8-15 age range. Games last 25 minutes, round robin, with all participating teams guaranteed at least four games, plus the playoffs.

“Located in the Lake George region of beautiful upstate New York, the facility benefits from majestic views of the Adirondack mountains with endless blue skies, starry nights, and fresh mountain air,” said tournament organizer Todd Cook. “All of these add up to one conclusion: There is no better place to end your outdoor fall season than Golden Goal Sports Park.”

Teams will be grouped by Level A 1st Division, Level B 2nd Division, and Level C 3rd Division, with boys and girls age groups. All types of youth teams are welcome, including community, club, travel, and premier teams.

The tournament isn’t just about soccer. After all, it’s held in October. Following the daytime games, an “under the lights” play session will run from 4-9 p.m., alongside costume contests, face painting, pumpkin carving contests, haunted hayrides, and s’mores, all to get kids pumped for Halloween.

Golden Goal Sports Park is comprised of a combination of athletic turf and grass fields, featuring stadium lighting and a large amount of parking. Fourteen 65×45-yard fields will run games across 6 hours. The park expects to see teams from as far as Utica, Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo; as well as outside New York, in Vermont, Massachusetts, and Canada.

Registration is open through Golden Goal online until Monday, Oct. 9. Teams can enter for $425 per team until Wednesday, Sept. 20, and $450 from then until the closing date.