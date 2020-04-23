CBP’s new border-wall webpage gives public a first-hand look at construction, progress

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A newly launched webpage will feature video, interactive maps and updates on the ongoing border-wall construction, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

According to a CPB news release, “the border wall system webpage will give the American people a first-hand look at its construction and the border wall system’s impact on our national security.”

In a statement, CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said that border security is national security, and a strong border wall system is critical to keeping the nation safe.

“President Trump is delivering on his promise to build a border wall system to secure the border,” Morgan said.

The border wall system webpage, the release said, provides a new and innovative look into the border wall system. It includes construction video, interactive maps, and graphics to keep the public informed on current construction progress. The webpage can be found with CBP’s website.

“The border wall system is a critical tool for Border Patrol agents—it helps slow or stop those who attempt to illegally cross into the United States, giving our agents time to respond and make an arrest,” the released said. “The border wall system’s effectiveness also goes beyond the barrier itself, to include the roads, lighting, and technology that help our agents secure the border.

The webpage includes:

Video and drone footage of construction of the border wall system across miles of the border.

Interactive map that allows users to zoom in on new border wall construction projects.

Infographic of border wall system construction.

