CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule

(WPRI) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year? It seems many are more than ready as the coronavirus pandemic rages on in a year like no other.

Thankfully, CBS has just announced its 2020 holiday special schedule, so mark your calendars for Frosty, Rudolph, and more beloved holiday entertainment traditions.

Here’s when you can catch the special programming on WPRI 12 and below that is also a comprehensive TV listing of Christmas themed shows, movies, and premieres available on other networks:

Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m. Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m. The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.



Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire – 8 p.m. In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe – 8:30 p.m. In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’s launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

The Story of Santa Claus 9 p.m. This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.



Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8 p.m. Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a musical story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.



Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

A Holly Dolly Christmas – 8:30 p.m. Performing from an intimate, candlelit set, Dolly brings both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to help viewers celebrate her favorite time of year. The legendary country star also showcases tracks from her new holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.



Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event – 8:30 p.m. Country music icons Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will follow up on the success of their CBS concert special from earlier this year with a new festive one-hour special. Brooks and Yearwood will perform live by request from their home recording studio, Studio G, singing songs of the season for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during the holidays.

The 22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays – 9:30 p.m. Continuing a heartwarming tradition, host Gayle King will present uplifting stories of adoption from foster care, raising awareness of this important social issue in a one-hour entertainment special. This year will be extra memorable as viewers watch several families adopt their children in virtual ceremonies. Plus, you can look forward to inspirational performances from Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Andrea Bocelli.



Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

The Price Is Right At Night – 8 p.m. Get in the holiday spirit when Drew Carey hosts a special holly jolly themed primetime show where families come on down to the iconic game show stage and play for festive prizes.

Let’s Make A Deal Primetime – 9 p.m. The show is decking the halls—or set, in this case—for the holidays with Christmas decorations and festive-themed games and deals. Plus, Christopher Jackson, star of CBS’ drama Bull, makes a special guest appearance.



All specials are also available on CBS All Access – Holiday Central »

Check back for updates as CBS announces additional holiday programming.

For a complete TV listing, including all networks of Christmas themed shows, movies, and premieres, here’s a printable PDF and a live listing can be found on christmastvschedule.com.