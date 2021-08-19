CCA announces vax policy, pushes back office return

BOSTON (SHNS) – The nonprofit health care payer and provider Commonwealth Care Alliance is requiring its member- and patient-facing staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

Saying more than 75 percent of its staff is already vaccinated, the organization informed workers of the new requirement on Thursday while also pushing back a planned September return to the office. The full return is now targeted for January 2022, CEO Chris Palmieri wrote in an email.

“We all know how devastating this virus has been, especially for individuals with significant needs,” he wrote. “I am immensely proud of the way CCA has fulfilled our mission of providing the best possible care for these individuals no matter what COVID-19 has thrown our way.”

The decision to require vaccines came after “careful consideration” and is an additional step to keep members, patients, and employees safe amid the rise of the Delta variant and its risks, Palmieri said.