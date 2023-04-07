SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released their final update regarding an outbreak of Listeria in multiple states, linked to enoki mushrooms.

CDC and FDA are working to better understand the risk of Listeria infection from enoki mushrooms, following an outbreak investigation. This outbreak is the second multistate Listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms, the first one happening in 2020.

The 2020 outbreak was linked to enoki mushrooms imported from Korea, while this outbreak is linked to mushrooms imported from China. Since 2020, more than 20 recalls have been issued because of potential Listeria contamination. Although the investigation has ended, the CDC is working to better understand the risk of Listeria infection from enoki mushrooms.

According to the CDC, they currently advise the following:

People who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system should not eat raw enoki mushrooms. Instead, cook enoki mushrooms thoroughly and keep raw enoki mushrooms separate from foods that won’t be cooked.

Restaurants should cook enoki mushrooms thoroughly before serving to customers and keep raw enoki mushrooms separate from foods that won’t be cooked.



Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks of consuming contaminated food, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks following. For those who are pregnant, symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Those who are not pregnant usually experience the same symptoms, but also may get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

If you have questions or concerns about cases in a particular state, please contact that states health department.

To view the update posted by the CDC, it can be found here.