CDC study suggests that serious reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are rare

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new CDC study suggests that serious adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines are rare.

Over 13.7 million doses were administered between December 14th and January 13th.

Nearly 7,000 adverse events were reported but, only 640 were classified as serious.

The majority of the reactions occurred in those who received the Pfizer vaccine and a total of 113 deaths were reported.

But, the study says additional information does not suggest any “casual relationship” between the vaccine and death.