CDC survey in Hampden County determines health of nation

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have seen these CDC trailers at the Eastern States Fairgrounds over the last few weeks, or you may have received a letter in mail. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention selected Hampden County as one of 15 counties to participate in their 2019 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

“All the information collected just helps us better understand how healthy the nation is,” said Survey Manager George Dixon.

There is a blood test, body density test, liver test and dental exam to name a few. The results determine things like measurement standards and nutritional facts on food nationwide.

‘The CDC is looking to examine 600 Hampden county residents during this survey and some of those people are getting their exams done today.

“It’s been really cool, really in-depth. so far, we’ve done my nutrition, going over that. We did a full body scan,” said Olivia Sagan, who was getting an exam done.

Each participant represents 50,000 people nationwide with similar demographics. Dixon told 22News that all the components of the exam are voluntary. He added that a staff member from the study may knock on your door soon to see if you qualify.

“Once you’re selected you’re very valuable to us, and we hope that you help us out and will participate’,” said Dixon.

All personal information collected remains confidential. The CDC will be at Big E Fairgrounds conducting the survey until the end of August.