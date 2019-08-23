CDC: Vaping linked to reports of severe lung disease

(WWLP) – Reports of severe lung disease linked to vaping continues to rise, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The CDC said there are 153 possible cases reported in 16 states. No one has died, but some patients have required ongoing mechanical breathing assistance.

The illness initially looks like a bad respiratory infection but fails to get better with normal treatment. According to the CDC, most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, propylene glycol, and glycerol.

When it’s heated, completely different chemicals are created, some of which are toxic such as formaldehyde.

No official cause has been identified, but all of the patients reported using vaping products containing either nicotine or THC.