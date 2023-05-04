HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration was held Thursday evening to honor Gary Rome, for his recognition as the 2023 TIME Magazine Dealer of the Year.

The special reception was held at the Gary Rome Hyundai dealership in Holyoke. The TIME Dealer of the Year award is considered one of the auto industry’s most prestigious honors, and Rome was chosen from a field of more than 16,000 franchised dealers across the country.

Rome tells 22News what this honor means to him and his business, “Its amazing for a car guy, is like the Heisman trophy. So to be selected as one out of the 16,000 dealers for what we love doing everyday, it’s like we feel like we don’t have to do this, we get to do this. It’s really awesome.”

State senator John Velis was also there to present a special citation of recognition to Rome on behalf of Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll.