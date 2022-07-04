SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people in Western Massachusetts celebrated Independence Day by running in the annual “Big Fourth 5K Race.”

It was 45th year of the event, hosted this morning at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

Registration was open to all age groups. Participants were able to pre-register ahead of the race that began at 9AM.

The money collected for registration fees goes toward supporting runners, with aspirations to race at the national level. There were also several cash prizes and a pair of shoes given out to the top runners in various age groups.