Celebrities proudly wear “I Voted” sticker on Super Tuesday

“I Voted” stickers sit on a table, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Cambridge City Hall annex, on the first morning of early voting in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WWLP) — It’s Super Tuesday, and that means everyone went out to the polls, including your favorite celebrities.

Many of Hollywood’s finest took to social media to proudly display their “I Voted” sticker.

Take a look below and see if your favorite celebrity went to vote on Tuesday.

“EVERY VOTE COUNTS.” Jennifer Aniston posted a cute picture of her kissing her pup, Clyde, who is wearing her “I Voted” sticker.

Birthday girl, Jessica Biel, proved she was not just eating cake on her birthday by posting a picture of her sticker. “If you don’t vote, then you don’t get a sticker to post on Instagram”

Check my BEFORE & AFTER voting! Who’s getting out to VOTE on #SuperTuesday?! 🗳 pic.twitter.com/6mLaUyswQH — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 3, 2020

Actress Kerry Washington posts a fun before and after GIF of her getting her sticker.

Tyra Banks is “smizing” under her hat while rocking the “I Voted” sticker.

“Let your voices be heard.” Elizabeth Banks posted.

Melissa McCarthy styled her sunglasses with her “I Voted” stickers. “D isn’t just for donuts…” McCarthy writes. “It’s for DEMOCRACY.”

The “How To Get Away With Murder” actress, Viola Davis, proudly wore her sticker after voting.

Comedian actress Jenny Slate posted, “I did it! I liked it! I hope you did/do too!”

Former “The Office” writer and actress Mindy Kaling posted a boomerang of her sticker. “I did it, so can you. Get out there and vote!!”