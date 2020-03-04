Breaking News
Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts
1  of  2
Watch Live
Blog: The latest on Super Tuesday and the Democratic presidential primary NBC Super Tuesday Primary Elections Results

Celebrities proudly wear “I Voted” sticker on Super Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“I Voted” stickers sit on a table, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Cambridge City Hall annex, on the first morning of early voting in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WWLP) — It’s Super Tuesday, and that means everyone went out to the polls, including your favorite celebrities.

Many of Hollywood’s finest took to social media to proudly display their “I Voted” sticker.

Take a look below and see if your favorite celebrity went to vote on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram

EVERY VOTE COUNTS 😉🐾❤️

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

“EVERY VOTE COUNTS.” Jennifer Aniston posted a cute picture of her kissing her pup, Clyde, who is wearing her “I Voted” sticker.

Birthday girl, Jessica Biel, proved she was not just eating cake on her birthday by posting a picture of her sticker. “If you don’t vote, then you don’t get a sticker to post on Instagram”

Actress Kerry Washington posts a fun before and after GIF of her getting her sticker.

View this post on Instagram

Phierce the vote ☑️💛

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

Tyra Banks is “smizing” under her hat while rocking the “I Voted” sticker.

View this post on Instagram

Let your voices be heard. #Vote #SuperTuesday

A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on

“Let your voices be heard.” Elizabeth Banks posted.

Melissa McCarthy styled her sunglasses with her “I Voted” stickers. “D isn’t just for donuts…” McCarthy writes. “It’s for DEMOCRACY.”

View this post on Instagram

#Vote 🗳🤜🏿😁❤️

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

The “How To Get Away With Murder” actress, Viola Davis, proudly wore her sticker after voting.

Comedian actress Jenny Slate posted, “I did it! I liked it! I hope you did/do too!”

View this post on Instagram

I did it, so can you. Get out there and vote!!

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Former “The Office” writer and actress Mindy Kaling posted a boomerang of her sticker. “I did it, so can you. Get out there and vote!!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories