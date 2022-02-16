NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – 3G technology will soon be obsolete as cellular carriers prepare to shut down the 3G network.

Phones without newer network capabilities like 4G or 5G will no longer work. But what might be more of an issue is the technology like security systems that still use 3G.

3G is going away. An entire network people relied on to connect them 20 years ago will no longer function.

The purpose of shutting down the 3G network is to make more room for faster, newer networks like 5G.



Tony Russell-Smith, Technology Director at YES Computer said, “It’s not in terms of physical space, it’s in terms of radio space. There’s so much noise in these radio sources that some devices can’t hear all the data they need to.”

Technology that still use the 3G networks include emergency call features in older cars. These systems will no longer be able to call 911 once the provider shuts the network down. Upgrading will likely come with a hefty price tag.



“Unfortunately, the way modern cars are the solutions often to buy a new vehicle. There are very few manufacturers that are offering upgrade kits to physically remove the radios and the antennas,” said Russell-Smith.

People concerned their vehicle might be using 3G should call the dealership to find out available options.

This could also impact home security systems. Make sure you communicate with your security company as soon as possible. Most major providers will be shutting down 3G this year.