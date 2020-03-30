Celtic’s Marcus Smart cleared of coronavirus by DPH

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 96-92. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(WWLP) — Celtics’ Marcus Smart announced he has been cleared of the coronavirus this Sunday evening.

Smart made the announcement on social media stating, “Corona free as of two days ago.”

According to the Celtic’s point guard’s tweet, he said the Massachusetts Department of Public Health had cleared.

Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart!

Much love! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020



According to an earlier tweet on March 19 Smart said he was tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Celtics made a statement the same day saying testing was initiated because of exposure to a known positive case. “The NBA remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with health officials and the league in addressing this situation.”

