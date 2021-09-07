Census Bureau offers learning materials for teachers, students

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The United States Census Bureau has created a program that provides resources and activities for both teachers and students to use.

Statistics in Schools (SIS) brings subjects to life using real-world Census Bureau data to create materials for use year after year at all grade levels. Resources and activities for subjects in social studies, math, English, geography, sociology and more that will help support learning.

Teachers and subject matter experts from across the country helped create and review each activity to make sure it is valuable, engaging and easy to use. The materials are free, easily customized, and supportive of existing lesson plans. The activities were developed to enhance learning, increase statistical literacy, and prepare students on how to disseminate and use data.