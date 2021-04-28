Census Bureau releases first population data

WASHINGTON (WWLP)– The first population counts from the 2020 Census have been released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

As of April 1, 2021 the resident population of the United States, including the 50 states and the District of Columbia, was 331,449,281 people, and increase of 7.4% since the 2010 Census. The populations of the U.S. Island Areas — American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands—are not included in this release, but will be released later.

Calculations based on the census has found that Texas, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon will gain seats, while California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will lose seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Known as apportionment, the process of distributing the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states happens every 10 years based on population counts from the decennial census.

For more details on who was counted (and where they were counted), see the Residence Criteria and Residence Situations for the 2020 Census.