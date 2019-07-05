Central High School basement flooded with 10 feet of water after pool leak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten feet of water had to be pumped out of the basement of Springfield Central High School Friday morning due to a leak in the pool.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault, firefighters were called to the school at 9:17 a.m. where they found a significant water leak.

Tetreault said the pool leaked three feet of water, which caused a pipe for the pump in the basement to burst due to a pressure problem. The basement was then flooded with ten feet of water.

Firefighters and workers from the DPW pumped the water from the basement Friday morning.

The city’s facilities management, plumber, electrician, and engineer will assess the damage to the school.