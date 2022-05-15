SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On May 16, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick, Springfield Central High School Principal Tad Tokarz, and winning students will receive a first-place award from Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni for their first-place submission in Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s annual Stop the Swerve PSA challenge.

The winners were unveiled on April 7th at the Basketball Hall of Fame during the District Attorney’s annual Stop the Swerve event. The event drew over 200 students, parents, teachers, and administrators.

The evening began with a presentation of the District Attorney’s Stop the Swerve movie, which depicts local, real-life fatal crash instances in which the surviving drivers of the vehicles and families of the victims discuss how the tragedies impacted their lives.

According to a news release from Hampden District Attorney’s Office, students were able to participate in many interactive exhibits, including driving simulators, impairment goggles activities, and hands-on first aid demonstrations, all of which were staffed by volunteers from the Gulluni’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I am tremendously proud to present these awards to these young people and the schools they represent. All of the students involved did a superb job and helped meet our objective to prevent impaired driving and ultimately save lives on the roads of this region. ”District Attorney Gulluni went on to say, “Our Stop the Swerve campaign aims to reach kids and young adults about the dangers of impaired, drunk, and drugged driving at a time when they are forming their driving habits, and will therefore make them life-long safe drivers.”

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has distributed a total of $37,000 through this competition this year.

This year’s grant recipients include the following schools, some of which got several awards and had their grants combined:

Springfield Central High School – $12,000

Longmeadow High School – $1,000

Pope Francis Preparatory School – $10,500

Southwick High School – $1,000

Springfield Renaissance School – $5,000

High School of Commerce – $1,000

Putnam Vocational Technical Academy -$2,500

Hampden Charter School of Science – $1,000

Minnechaug Regional High School – $2,000

Agawam High School – $1,000

St. Mary’s High School – $1,000

White Oaks School – $1,000

High school students were given the option earlier this year to construct a public service broadcast or billboard exposing the risks of drunk driving. The entries had to be unique, mention the dangers of drunk or drugged driving, and promote public safety concerns. The winning high schools will be able to upgrade their technological equipment.

A grant from the Massachusetts Office of Victim Assistance’s Drunk Driving Trust Fund makes the event achievable.