Central Nevada rocked by 6.5 earthquake, numerous aftershocks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Geological Service reports a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in remote western Nevada, about 35 miles outside Tonopah.

The first quake struck around just after 4 a.m. and has been followed by a series of strong aftershocks with two of them measuring around 5.0 magnitude.

I'm in Tonopah and it was intense!! Whole house was shaking back and forth, things fell off the shelves.

Scared us to death. My nerves are shot.

#earthquake — TD Ahern (@com_ahern) May 15, 2020

Felt like I was loosing my balance, and then realized what was happening. I was standing up in my kitchen. Felt nauseous for about 30 mi utes afterwards. #earthquake — Albert Bonk (@bonkism4) May 15, 2020



There are preliminary reports of damage to U.S. 95 near Tonopah, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this time, NDOT, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Esmeralda Sheriff’s Office, and Nevada Highway Patrol are working together to assess damage in the 95 and 360 area. At this time 95 is closed to through traffic at Esmeralda mile marker 89. Traffic is being diverted to SR 360. Please slow down for our responders.” Mineral County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

So we are casually driving, almost about to hit Tonapah, and then all of a sudden we see all these cars on the side of the road with flashlights trying to flag us down and I thought it was an accident but turns out the entire road is split in half from the earthquake😅yikes — Carkissa (@carissacarkissa) May 15, 2020

The quake was felt in California and Utah and some report feeling it in Las Vegas, which is around 200 miles away from Tonopah.

This morning's #Nevada #earthquake was strong enough to disturb the tranquility of a friend's pool around 4 local time. As details develop, we'll report them; back to you in the studio … — Jim Walters (@LordOfWalteria) May 15, 2020

As of 7:15 a.m., there have been around 50 aftershocks, some measuring as strong as 5.1. While most of the quakes were near Tonapah, some have also been reported near Hawthorne and Gabbs, Nevada.

I thought I had my first #paranormal experience tonight. Bed was shaking and my indoor chimes were tinkling.

I think I was relieved when I found out it was an #earthquake… — Sarah Pond (@sarahbethanyp) May 15, 2020

According to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at UNR, “This area is an active seismic region. This earthquake is the largest in the region since a 1934 magnitude 6.5 earthquake approximately 24 miles to the northwest and a 1932 magnitude 6.8 earthquake approximately 30 miles to the north. The area experienced a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in 2013.”

There has been no report of injuries, at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.