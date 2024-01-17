YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new online application designed to make applying for federal student aid easier went live at the start of the month, but some families have had issues accessing the online form.

The new process is meant to allow students and families who are applying for federal student aid experience a more streamlined process after the “FAFSA Simplification Act” passed.

It overhauls the process and systems used to award federal student aid beginning with the 2024-2025 award year.

According to Patrick Hoffman, Youngstown State University’s director of financial aid and scholarships, one of the biggest changes is a reduced number of questions.

“The previous FAFSA used to be over 108 questions, so it’s reduced significantly to fewer than 50 now,” Hoffman said.

Another change is the delayed release date. The form normally opens on October 1 each year, but this year, it launched on December 31. Then there was a soft launch period.

The three-month delay caused some headaches and processing issues for students and institutions.

“It was unavailable for students and families at times when they had taken the FAFSA down for maintenance, when they were addressing some concerns,” Hoffman said.

But, as of last Wednesday, the site has been available 24/7.

There are some other changes to make note of, Hoffman added.

“Students used to be able to use the IRS data retrieval tool to import their tax information into the FAFSA. That has been replaced by the federal Direct Data Exchange, which is directly tied to the student’s tax returns,” He said.

YSU is encouraging families to complete the FAFSA.

Hoffman said, “While it’s been painful here in the short term, in the long term, hopefully, it’s an easier process for students and families to apply for financial aid.”

Students and families can access the FAFSA form at studentaid.gov

YSU is holding two FAFSA labs on campus next week for continuing students to help them complete the FAFSA.

For students in grades 11 and 12, YSU is having its annual financial aid night on campus on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chestnut room.

YSU is encouraging students to attend and learn more about how to apply for financial aid. There will be staff available to help students complete the form.