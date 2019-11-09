Charges dropped against trooper charged with lewd conduct

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against a Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of allegedly drunkenly exposing himself and punching a man in the face during a concert last summer.

The judge said Friday in Wrentham District Court that no one was willing to testify against Trooper Andrew Patterson. The judge also cited Patterson’s military service and lack of a criminal record in approving the motion to dismiss.

Outside court, Patterson said he and his family have suffered because of false accusations.

Police say the 32-year-old masturbated in front of a woman and punched her boyfriend during a Luke Bryan show at Gillette Stadium in June.

Patterson was charged with lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct and suspended without pay.

The judge said Patterson would have to continue with alcohol treatment.

