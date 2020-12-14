Chemtrails or Contrails? Why the white lines in the sky might be harmful

All Nippon Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as seen flying to Paris CDG airport in France in the blue sky over Europe at 40.000 feet leaving the chemtrails or contrails behind, a vapor condensation formation when seen as a white line behind the overfly airplane. The newly made modern and advanced in technology vehicle, built in March 2020 in the USA, long haul overflying airplane is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner passenger plane with the registration JA928A, powered by 2x RR jet engines. ALL NIPPON ANA NH also known as Zennikk ( in Japanese ) is the largest airline in Japan with Hub base in Tokyo Narita and Tokyo Haneda. The airline is member of Star Alliance aviation group. The world passenger traffic declined during the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic era with the industry struggling to survive. Eindhoven, Netherlands on November 28, 2020 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

MYSTERY WIRE — The so-called chemtrail conspiracy has morphed into one of the largest and most enduring beliefs in recent years. With so many of us stuck at home, more people than ever are looking up during the day and wondering why there are so many skinny white clouds.

It has led many to claim someone must be spraying something into the atmosphere.

In general believers in the chemtrail theory say the white lines are not water vapor clouds, known as contrails, rather chemicals being sprayed from jets for a variety of reasons.

CHEMTRAIL THEORIES

One assumption is that the chemicals being used will allow the government to have total control of the earth’s climate. While other speculations say the government is using chemicals being sprayed from jets to poison people or make them ill. Yet, another theory is that chemicals sprayed from jets are inoculating us from disease.

George Barnes, a film producer about chemtrails told Mystery Wire in 2015 he does not blame chemtrails on anyone in particular and thinks different groups are doing it, for various reasons. “There was no evidence of these grid type patterns in the sky prior to about 2006. I don’t know what happened but after 2006, we started seeing it more and more frequently.”

“The conclusion is, because it is unregulated, anybody could do it,” Barnes told Mystery Wire. “So anybody that is interested in experimenting with climate engineering, weather modification, has the right and the authority to test it.”

CONTRAIL HISTORY

Contrails have been around since the dawn of aviation. The word is short for condensation trails. These contrails happen when humidity and temperature cause the moisture in the air to condense and form what we see as white clouds coming from the back of jet engines.

Old war films show contrails from high-flying bombers. There is also a contrail in the background of the 1960 movie Spartacus and over Las Vegas in the 1971 James Bond movie Diamonds are Forever.

And in 1999, in the Mojave Desert community of Pahrump, Nevada, the owners of a fish pond said something fell from the sky during a rain shower. The owner described it as “white spider-webbie looking stuff.”

He said the web material dissolved in his pond and left a foam which led to hundreds of dead fish two days later.

“I have no idea of what people are finding that are claiming to find angel hair or cobweb-like material,” said Kim Runk, Meteorologist-in-Charge at the Las Vegas National Weather Service office in 1999. “But I can say that it has nothing to do with the contrails they see in the sky.”

Abovetopsecret.com is considered one of the largest conspiracy-related websites in the world.

“The reality is, there is 250% more air traffic today than 10 years ago,” according to the creator of the website abovetopsecret.com, Mark Allin. “What happens is, a lot of people step outside and see these crisscrossed contrails in the sky. To the average person that would look pretty suspicious.”

Allin said his members vigorously debate and dissect all sorts of conspiracies, but their consensus is, chemtrails are not real and what people are seeing is contrails. “To think that there could be a global conspiracy, a conspiracy of aircraft technicians, military aircraft, that are all keeping quiet about spreading chemicals up in our atmosphere, I’m sorry to say, but it’s crazy.”

Even some die-hard debunkers admit there is aerial spraying happening such as cloud seeding, crop dusting, and even military testing. However, the idea that a widespread secret effort to change the Earth’s climate or sicken everyone is just not happening.

Mick West, a writer and controversial debunker told Mystery Wire “They [are] really just basically ignored 70 years of science on the subject. People basically have this misconception that contrails don’t persist, therefore they must be chemtrails.”

CLIMATE CHANGE

Research from 2018 suggests contrails are playing a large part in global warming that has been underestimated.

A study from the Transport and Environment organization found data that suggests contrails contribute to warming more than twice as much as airlines previously admitted.

It is also stated clearly in the study that researchers were not investigating chemtrails. Like other scientists these researchers made clear what is seen coming out of a jet engine at a high altitude are ice crystals formed when hot, vapor-filled jet engine exhaust hits cold air in the atmosphere.

Key findings in the study include:

Contrails block sunlight, but they also trap heat — even in the dark

2.2 percent of flights create 80% of contrail-related warming — takeoffs in late afternoon and early evening that leave contrails into the night

Changing the trajectory of those flights up or down by 2,000 feet or less could reduce the warming effect by 59%

But, as pointed out in the research and other articles, there is a cost associated with changing these flight paths: higher jet fuel consumption. Even if airlines agreed to explore shifts in schedules, the increased fuel consumption would have to enter into the equation.

Below is a fact sheet from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) describing the formation, occurrence, and effects of contrails. It was developed by scientific and regulatory experts at the EPA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in response to public inquiries regarding aircraft contrails.