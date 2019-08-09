Chester residents cleaning up after Thursday night’s storm

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP)- After hearing the sound of trees falling on Maple Street Thursday night, Chester resident Jon DeMoss woke up to chainsaws sounding the streets Friday morning.



Last night’s storm caused a significant part of a tree to land in front of a person’s home on Maple Street.



It also lead to a power outage for much of the neighborhood.



DeMoss lives right across from where the tree fell on Maple Street. He said it all happened in a matter of minutes.



“A Wind gust came up I saw my flag fluttering around really good. Shortly after that I saw a number of sparks flying off the electric lines. This tree was torn down by the winds and torn down some wires in front of a couple homes.”



DeMoss said he and several other residents did lose power

Thursday night, but he did say it was restored rather quickly.



Heavy rainfall and wind gusts of up to 55 mph resulted in multiple down wires and trees on School Street and Baystate Drive as well.



Despite downed trees and a brief power outage, residents were thankful no houses were destroyed and no one was hurt.



“My House was fine just some leaves in the pool and branches in the yard other than that no major damage,” Chester resident Anthony Turgeon said.

