(WWLP) – Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke will not face federal charges in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

The 2014 shooting of the 17-year-old black teenager was captured on police dash cam video.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm at the state level.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement Monday that the decision not to file federal charges was made in consultation with McDonald’s family, who have agreed not to pursue a second prosecution.