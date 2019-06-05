Chicopee celebrates its 26th annual Arbor Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – June 5 is the city of Chicopee’s 26th anniversary of their own Arbor Day celebration.

Arbor Day is typically celebrated on the last Friday in April, but Chicopee made their own celebration day every year on June 5.

Wednesday morning, the mayor, students of the elementary school, the Forestry Department and others gathered to celebrate the planting of four new trees, two red maples, and two red oaks.

However, these were just four of the nearly 2,000 trees that Chicopee has planted since 2015. 22News spoke to James Dawson, the Development manager for the city, about the importance of the trees to Chicopee.

He said, “Well to keep planting trees is important to clean the air, they help prevent erosion of topsoil, they provide wildlife benefit.”

Trees also help with stormwater management, as the roots absorb lots of water, so less is flooded into rivers and streams. Chicopee is certified by the National Arbor Day Foundation for promoting tree planting.

Mayor Richard Kos said one of the biggest benefits was the beauty they bring to the city.