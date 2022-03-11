CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The families living in Chicopee’s Willamansett neighborhood have been generously donating to Ukrainian Relief through the Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church but now shipping the supplies has become a costly problem.

The community has come forward with bags full of the items requested by the Slavic Church at the intersection of Meadow and Chicopee streets. Although now, costs of shipping will no longer be subsidized so organizers at the church are now requesting monetary donations to help cover the increase in price, checks can be made payable to Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church with a memo ‘Support Ukraine”.

Donations can be made on Friday until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.