CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee City Council approved a proposal to have the Baskin building at the former Facemate site turn into an eight-floor apartment, restaurant, and brewery.

According to the Chicopee Planning Department, the property had been in an overlay district and required the City Council to give a special permit for the development to continue. City Council was in favor of the permit and five waivers, with a 12-1 vote during the Council meeting on March 1.

Prior to the decision of building property on the Facemite site, over $200,000 was used from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cleanup grant for the Brownfield Project. Over the years, this project consisted of cleaning up two greater mill abandoned grounds from toxins and hazardous waste.

The residential apartment building is expected to be 87 feet tall and more than 40 feet wide. Currently, each floor will either have 2 bedrooms, 1 bedroom, or a studio. “The layouts are subject to change for further planning,” said Chicopee planner of the Chicopee Planning Department, Nathan Moreau. The building will also include a public grocery store space and urgent care.

Singing Bridge Redevelopment Project contributed $50 million toward the four-acre parcel of property. The construction process is expected to begin next year.