Chicopee City Hall getting $12 million overhaul

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee City Hall is in the middle of a $12 million overhaul, both inside and outside the historic building.

Scaffolding was added last week to the Front and Center Street sides of the building. 22News saw construction crews doing brick and mortar work.

One downtown business owner told 22News, the project is a good thing for the area.

“We need something like that where it still reminds you what the city is, what the city was, and what the city could be. Maybe it will start other renovations and improvements,” said business owner Jonathan Evans.

The sidewalk right out front of city hall is closed. Pedestrians will have to cross to the other side to walk safely.

These are the most extensive renovations since Chicopee City Hall was built during the 1870s. The renovations are expected to be completed towards the end of the year.