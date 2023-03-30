CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposed Tesla dealership on Burnett Road in Chicopee is causing some controversy in the community. The electric car dealership, charging station, and 48-vehicle service area is proposed on a currently undeveloped 7.1 acre parcel of land by the Pride Truck Stop.

Residents 22News spoke to had differing opinions on the proposal. While some worried about the possible traffic impact, others were excited by the economic opportunity.

“Create jobs for people in our city and bring money into our city, and make it progress. The future, make it brighter for our children and our families,” expressed Joel Carrero of Chicopee.

Chicopee resident Glenn LaPlante states there is a moratorium on the parcel that restricts development due to the traffic problems in the area, “Obviously traffic is a major problem on Burnett Road. Now, they are even thinking about overriding a moratorium so a dealership can built on Burnett Road.”

The next meeting the city is holding on the proposed dealership is on April 19th.