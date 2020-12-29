Chicopee COVID-19 testing site open to residents Tuesday, Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee will continue to test residents for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The testing will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Chicopee Comprehensive High School. Testing at this site is for Chicopee residents only.

No appointment is necessary but filling in an intake form ahead of time will help the line move faster. Intake forms can be found here.

The AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be open Tuesday for anyone to get tested but will be closed on December 30th , New Years Eve and New Years Day.