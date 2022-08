CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley will celebrate the new home of the Chicopee Cupboard Food Pantry Tuesday.

It opened in 2021 on Center Street. From 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., they will be celebrating their move to a new space at 226 Exchange Street in Chicopee.

The cupboard is open for food pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.