Chicopee hires planning team for first citywide comprehension plan

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor Richard J. Kos announced the city has hired a planning team to develop its first-ever community driven Citywide Comprehensive Plan.

According to Special Projects Manager Bobbi Mabb, the plan will serve as the city’s guide for land use and development over the next 20 years. The plan will take two years to create.

The fiscal year 2019 budget allotted $75,000 toward the comprehensive plan. The rest of the cost will be covered by the fiscal year 2020 budget. The plan’s overall cost is $150,000.

“Without a comprehensive plan to guide decisions on such things as land use, transportation, and housing, it could’ve taken longer than it needed to,” Kos said. “This is going to define our community, sooner rather than later.”

Participants from the community are welcome to attend input workshops, info sessions, and social media groups once they’re announced.

