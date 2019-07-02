Chicopee landfill closes for good

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The new recycling drop-off center in Chicopee opened Tuesday after the landfill closed for good.

According to City of Chicopee Spokesperson, Bobbi Mabb, the new center at the DPW Headquarters on Baskin Drive is open to residents after the landfill closed permanently Sunday.

Mabb said residents wanting to use the drop-off center are still required to get permits. The center will accept items that are recyclable, but can not be recycled during normal curbside pickup.

Items such as bulk trash, bulk waste, and waste from construction and/or demolition still must be taken to private disposal sites.

Regular curbside trash, recycling, and yard waste pick-up will not change, Mabb said.