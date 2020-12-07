Chicopee landlord charged with sexual harassment against women tenants

BOSTON, (WWLP)– The U.S. Attorney’s office has filed a lawsuit alleging that a Chicopee property manager violated the Fair Housing Act by subjecting women tenants to sexual harassment.

The complaint names Salazar dos Santos, 79, of Chicopee, and states that he subjected female tenants to unwelcome sexual contact, including coercing them to perform oral sex and touching intimate parts of their bodies.

The complaint goes on to say that Dos Santos allegedly exposed his genitals to female tenants, locked tenants in his office, implicitly offered to grant tangible benefits, such as rent payment plans, in exchange for engaging in sexual acts with him, and threatened tenants who resisted or objected to his unwelcome sexual harassment.

The owners of the properties, two family trusts, are alleged to be liable for Salazar dos Santos’s conduct.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate the victims, civil penalties and a court order restricting his contact with tenants.

This lawsuit is part of the Justice Department’s Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative, which addresses sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers, or other people who have control over housing.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding this case should call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 888-221-6023 or email usama.victimassistance@doj.gov.