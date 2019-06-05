Chicopee man arraigned in hospital after allegedly threatening officers with knife, shot by police

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was shot by Chicopee police in late May after allegedly threatening officers with a knife was arraigned Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk, told 22News 55-year-old Dauda Handan of Chicopee was arraigned in his hospital room Wednesday morning on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Wilk said Handan pleaded not guilty and was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on June 10.

Handan was shot by officers on May 22 when they were called to a well-being check at an apartment on 830 Chicopee Street from an individual who believed their co-worker to be suicidal.



Officers allegedly found Handan in the hallway of the apartment holding a knife in a threatening manner. Wilk said Handan kept advancing towards the officers, despite their use of tasers, and refused to put down the knife.

An officer then shot Handan in twice, in the arm and stomach, according to Wilk. Handan has been at Baystate Medical Center since the incident, where he is being treated.

