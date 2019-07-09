Chicopee man arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1K in tools from Home Depot

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing charges after he allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of tools from a store and then ran from police.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers were called to the Home Depot on Memorial Drive Monday night at 4:49 p.m. for a reported shoplifting.

Wilk said when officers got to the store they were told two people had stolen power tools and were leaving the parking lot in a blue car. When officers pulled the car over on Memorial Drive the passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Jack Jordan, allegedly ran from the car carrying two large boxes of tools.

Police were able to capture Jordan in a wooded area, but he allegedly continued to resist and fight the officers. Wilk said one officer had to use his taser on Jordan two times to get him to stop resisting and fighting.

Wilk said the driver of the car ran off and was not found and the tools recovered by officers were valued at more than $1,200.

Jordan is charged with two counts of a second offense of shoplifting and two counts of resisting arrest. He was held on $1,040 bail.

Wilk said Jordan was also wanted in connection with a shoplifting that took place on July 2 and is being investigated for similar thefts from Home Depot in West Springfield and Wilbraham.