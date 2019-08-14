Chicopee man remembered for fight against addiction, desire to help others

“He was a wonderful person, caring, humble. Even though he was struggling he would still try to help the next person.” John Martinez- Outreach Coordinator, Hope for Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is being remembered for his strong fight against addiction and his desire to help others recover as well.

It was discovered last week that 37-year-old Eric Theroux had passed away. He was an active and loved member at Hope for Holyoke, a peer addiction recovery support center on Suffolk Street.

“He was a person you just liked being around,” Outreach Coordinator John Martinez recalled. “He would talk to you about anything. I’m just getting emotional thinking about Eric right now, because I know the struggle and I know the pain he was going through and he kept fighting till the end.”

Program Director Debra Flynn-Gonzalez told 22News Eric was always pleasant to be around and would help others out by bringing them to the center for recovery services. The legacy of his helping hand will continue to live on through Hope for Holyoke and their fight against the opioid epidemic.

“When we had just had the news that Eric had left us, that next day I was here at the center and sent three people off to go to a detox in his name,” Flynn-Gonzalez said. “When we lose someone in our community, it just brings that message even closer to us that you never know, it’s not too late, but it could be too late, so the time to make that decision is now and we can help with that.”

Eric’s family has asked that contributions be made to Hope for Holyoke Recovery Center in his memory.

Calling hours for Eric are being held from 4-7 p.m. at Life Point Church in Chicopee Wednesday. His mother Darlene also told 22News they plan on holding a candlelight vigil in Chicopee Saturday to honor those who have struggled with addiction. Once the time and location is set, this story will be updated.

Hope For Holyoke

Hope for Holyoke is a recovery center where peers in recovery support each other. You do not have to be from Holyoke to become a member of the center.

If you or someone you know is interested in Hope for Holyoke’s services, here are the steps you need to take:

Go to the center at 100 Suffolk Street in Holyoke

Receive a tour of the center

Fill out a member application

Attend member orientation

Members have access to computers, community resources, trainings, events, activities, peer-facilitated motivation, relapse prevention, and other support groups.

The center is open:

Monday 9AM-8PM

Tuesday 9AM-5PM

Wednesday 9AM-5PM

Thursday 9AM-7PM

Friday 9AM-8:30PM

Saturday 10AM-2PM

Sunday 10AM-2PM

Hope for Holyoke can be reached at 413-561-1020