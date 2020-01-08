Breaking News
Chicopee Mayor heads redevelopment proposals for city-owned properties

by: Lianne Zana

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Chicopee is soliciting redevelopment proposals for two city-owned properties.

The two properties are located near Chicopee Center and Chicopee Falls.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau is heading the redevelopment proposals, which seek to repurpose the two long-vacant downtown sites.

Organizers believe this is an opportunity for the city to grow alongside other developments, such as a senior center and a new assisted living facility.

Chicopee Associate Planner Nathan Moreau told 22News that the redevelopment proposal is a unique opportunity for Chicopee.

“You don’t get the opportunity to build something brand new in a downtown all the time so that I think is something really unique,” said Moreau.

Redevelopment proposals will be due February 14 at 11, in the Purchasing Department of city hall.

