CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee officially proclaimed September as Child Cancer Awareness month in an emotional ceremony on Friday. Cancer is the number two cause of death for children under the age of 15 behind accidents. City officials and local activists came together Friday to raise awareness.

It was an emotional ceremony as each speaker recounted their personal experience with childhood cancer.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau offered an official proclamation on the final day of the month declaring September a month of awareness in the city.

A cancer diagnosis is life-changing no matter the age but separating childhood cancer research, treatment, and prevention is imperative.

Robyn Seymour a volunteer for We Love Riley told 22News, “With all the cancer treatments that are out there, you can’t treat children the same way as adults. Everyone knows that pink is the color for breast cancer in October, but not everyone knows about gold in September for children and childhood cancer. Awareness does create more funding and more opportunities for children and their families.”

We Love Riley is a group that raises awareness and hold events to help combat childhood cancer in western Massachusetts.

Since the mid-70 the survival rate for childhood cancer has risen by almost 30 percent. But, cases are increasing over the last few decades. The American Cancer Society says more than 10,400 children under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year.