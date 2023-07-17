CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and other City Officials hosted a conference at City hall on Monday to discuss wrongful health care payments, and introduce a new Human Resources Chief.

Chicopee City Officials gave an update on an audit of the city’s health insurance premium payouts amid claims that officials paid too much money to the wrong people. This conference comes after Chicopee City Councilor Delmarina Lopez called for an audit and investigation where she claimed that the city wrongfully paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in health care premiums, with some money even going to people recorded as deceased.

According to Mayor Vieau these errors are common among municipalities. He says it impacted less than 1-percent of the health budget. He expects the money to return to the city.

“The goal is to seek reimbursement for overpayment and implement controls to prevent this from happening in the future,” expressed Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, “When you find out about an issue, you address it immediately. That’s what everyone does and that is exactly what I did when it was brought to my attention.”

City Officials are still working to gather all of the data on potential overpayments. The city’s new Chief Human Resources officer, Stephen Zajchowski, says that some human error came from new employees in the HR department regarding termination notices and death notices for some people on the city’s plan.

He plans to mandate monthly staff reports to prevent further issues. They also plan to hire an additional benefits professional to reconcile insurance bills, to ensure premiums are charged correctly.