Chicopee Police are asking for help Identifying two larceny suspects

Chicopee Police are asking for your help identifying two suspected credit card thieves. A woman reported that her wallet had been stolen after shopping at the Stop & Shop on Memorial Drive.

The woman found her card had been taken and used to buy $2,000 worth of items in various stores.

The two men were found on security footage in Stop & Shop as well as the other stores.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department 413-594-1740

