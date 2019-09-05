Chicopee Police called to rollover accident on Burnett Road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened in the Burnett Road area in Chicopee Wednesday night.

Chicopee Police Department spokesman Mike Wilk told 22News police were called to the crash around 10:30 p.m., on Burnett Rd. near Roback Drive.

Wilk said the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team were not called to assist. It is unclear if anyone was seriously injured in the accident, how many people were involved or if the crash is affecting traffic in the area.

This is developing news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.