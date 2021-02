CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing teenager who ran away from home.

The 16-year old teenager Jessica Cruz Mendoza is believed to be with Darwin Hernandez-Trinidad.

Darwin Hernandez and Jessica Cruz Mendoza. (Photo Credit: Chicopee Police Department)

The family of the teenager has not been able to contact her.

She was last seen in the Chicopee area, if you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Chicopee Police Detective Unit at 413-594-1740.